Fresh Kaduna Attack Claims 3 Lives  

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Governor Nasir El-Rufa’I of Kaduna state

No fewer than three persons have been reported dead in a fresh attack in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The unidentifed attackers invaded Goran Gida in the Gora District of the area on Sunday night, killing three while one person was left injured.

Aruwan identified the casualties as Amos Bulus, Bulus Swam and Simon Akut, adding that one Kezie was badly injured but was currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“One car was burnt by the assailants,” the statement read.

The statement quoted the state’s Acting Governor Hadiza Balarabe to have condemned the attack while condoling with the families of the deceased.

