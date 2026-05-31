Wike Forgives Rivers Rivals, Declares Battle Over

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has extended an olive branch to his political opponents in Rivers State.

Wike declared that he has forgiven all his political adversaries in the state.

Wike spoke on Saturday during the Rainbow Coalition luncheon for candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The former Rivers State governor said the time had come for reconciliation and political reunification, urging estranged allies and opponents to abandon divisions and return to what he described as the mainstream political fold in the state.

Wike said, “I use this opportunity today, the platform… I have forgiven everybody.

“I want you to come back home sincerely… We have played politics, we have abused ourselves, this is the right time for you to come back”.

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The minister urged politicians who had fallen out with his political camp to put aside pride and bitterness, insisting that continued political hostility would not benefit the state.

He also encouraged them to reconnect with other stakeholders to rebuild broken political relationships ahead of future elections.

Despite the reconciliation, Wike maintained a strong stance on the strength and dominance of his political structure in Rivers State, which he described as a formidable “rainbow coalition.”

According to him, attempts by external forces to destabilise the state or weaken his political machinery would fail.

“Anybody from another state who is trying to destroy Rivers State, the person will have problems… You put your hand, you get fire,” he warned.

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Wike also dismissed suggestions that his political camp could lose control of future electoral contests in the state.

“If you are talking about the governorship election in this state, forget it, it’s gone.

“If you are thinking that any miracle will happen to overturn, to pull the rug off us, it’s a lie,” he said.

He reassured supporters that his political camp remained united, vigilant and prepared to accommodate returning members.

“We are very over-alert anytime, any day. We’ll take you back, we’ll work with everybody. We are not selfish,” the minister added.

A bitter power struggle ensued between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Wike which escalated into a planned impeachment of the governor.

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Wike, a former governor of the state, had handpicked Fubara as his successor in 2023, but Fubara attempted to assert independence. After a peace pact collapsed, Fubara defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for political survival.

Meanwhile, Wike at the luncheon announced that the FCT Administration would embark on a 31-day marathon commissioning of projects across Abuja as part of activities marking the third year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, the projects include major road infrastructure, public utilities and urban renewal initiatives aimed at transforming the nation’s capital.

“This third year of Mr President alone… we are taking 31 days for commissioning of projects in Abuja. I’m not talking about boreholes. I challenge anybody,” Wike stated.

The minister attributed the projects to purposeful leadership and the support of President Tinubu, saying critics would be unable to match the scale of development currently ongoing in the FCT.

He further argued that while many states continue to grapple with internal crises within both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), his political coalition in Rivers State remains stable and united.

Wike expressed confidence that his camp would retain political dominance in the state for years to come.