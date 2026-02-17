Funke Akindele’s Latest Blockbuster To Smash Box Office Milestones

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele is on the verge of making history at the Nigerian Box Office as her latest film, Behind The Scenes, approaches an unprecedented 450,000 cinema admissions.

If the film crosses the mark, Akindele will become the first filmmaker in Nigeria to record 450,000 ticket admissions for a single title, setting a new benchmark for Nollywood’s theatrical performance.

Industry figures show that the movie is currently just 2,700 tickets short of the existing record of 449,901 admissions held by her 2020 blockbuster, Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

The impending milestone is particularly significant given the prevailing economic climate, which has seen average cinema ticket prices rise to between N7,000 and N8,000 nationwide.

Despite the higher ticket costs, audience turnout has remained strong, reflecting sustained consumer interest in locally produced films and Akindele’s enduring popularity.

With this development, Akindele now accounts for five of the top 10 highest-admitting films in Nigeria, reinforcing her dominance in the country’s commercial film landscape.

Advertisement

Her consistent box office success has positioned her as one of Nollywood’s most bankable filmmakers, with multiple productions achieving record-breaking runs in cinemas.

Other notable films on the top 10 highest admissions list include The Wedding Party and The Wedding Party 2 by ELFIKE Collective.

Also featured on the list is Chief Daddy produced by EbonyLife Films, which enjoyed a strong theatrical run upon its release.

The political crime drama King of Boys directed by Kemi Adetiba also ranks among the highest-admitting titles in the country.

Similarly, Sugar Rush directed by Jadesola Osiberu remains one of the standout commercial successes in Nigeria’s cinema history.

Advertisement

The continued box office momentum of Behind The Scenes underscores the resilience of the Nigerian film industry and reflects growing audience confidence in Nollywood productions, even amid economic headwinds.