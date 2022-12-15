Gov Yahaya Bello’s Nephew, Others Arraigned For ‘Laundering’ N10 Billion From Kogi Treasury 

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Aliyu Bello, a nephew to Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State Governor, and one Dauda Sulaiman have been arraigned and remanded in prison pending the fulfillment of their bail conditions.

They were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday before Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

Also arraigned on a 10-count charge of misappropriation and money laundering was one Abdulsalami Hudu (now at large), a Cahier of Kogi State House Administration.

Bello and Sulaiman were accused of fraudulently withdrawing the sum of Ten Billion, Two Hundred and Seventy Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-six Thousand Eight Hundred Naira (N10, 270,556,800), from the Kogi State treasury.

After making the said withdrawal, they delivered the money to a Bureau de Change operator, Rabiu Tafada in Abuja to keep or change to foreign currencies for personal gains.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges labelled against them by the anti-graft agency.

One of the charges reads: “That you, ALI BELLO, DAUDA SULEIMAN AND ABDULSALAMI HUDU (NOW AT LARGE)between January and December, 2021, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured RABIU USMAN TAFADA to take possession of the total sum of N5,865,756,800 (Five Billion, Eight Hundred and Sixty Five Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation from the treasury of Kogi State and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (c), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Another count reads: “That you, ALI BELLO, DAUDA SULEIMAN AND ABDULSALAMI HUDU (NOW AT LARGE) between January and December 2021, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court aided RABIU USMAN TAFADA to retain the total sum of N2,509,650,000.00 (Two Billion Five Hundred and Nine Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity to wit: Criminal Misappropriation from the treasury of Kogi State Government and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (a) 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Rotimi Oyedepo SAN, the prosecution counsel, in view of their pleas had asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial.

But the counsel to the second and third defendants, Abdulwahab Mohammed SAN, informed the court of his application for the bail of the defendants.

The sitting judge admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 billion each.

They were also asked to produce two sureties who are to provide a bond of N2 billion each and have a landed property valued at N500 million.

The title of the properties shall be registered with the chief registrar of the Court.

Each of the sureties and the defendants shall submit their bank statements and international passports to the chief registrar of the Court.

Additionally, the sureties must also produce an affidavit of means and evidence of tax clearance for at least 3 years.

The defendants were sent to Kuje prison, Abuja pending the fulfillment of their bail conditions and adjourned the matter till February 6, 2023 for hearing.