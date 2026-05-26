Grenada PM Seeks Deeper Trade, Cultural Ties With Africa

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Prime Minister of Greneda, Dickon Mitchell has called for stronger ties between Africa and the Caribbean, while celebrating the contributions of Nigerians living in Grenada and describing them as an important part of the country’s national life.

Mitchell made the remarks during the African Liberation Day celebration held under the theme, “African Rooted, Diaspora Rising, Identity Reclaiming.”

Speaking at the event, the Grenadian leader said Africa and the Caribbean share a common history, identity and destiny, stressing that the relationship between both regions must move beyond symbolism into practical cooperation in trade, investment, culture and diplomacy.

“We are descendants of Africa and we must reclaim that,” Mitchell said, while welcoming Nigerians and other Africans present at the gathering.

He described the presence of Nigerians at the event as “deeply meaningful,” saying it represented “the reunion of families across the Atlantic.”

“The Atlantic that was used for forced separation is now a deliberate bridge for reconnection,” he stated.

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The prime minister said Grenada remained committed to strengthening relationships with African nations and building partnerships that would benefit people of African descent globally.

“We welcome you as brothers and sisters in a shared history, in a shared identity and in a shared destiny, bonded by history and united by purpose,” he added.

Mitchell praised Nigerians living and working in Grenada, saying their contributions reflected the growing importance of Africa-Caribbean cooperation.

“We value your contribution to our national life and this gathering is testimony to the role that Nigerians play in the economy of Grenada,” he said.

According to him, the future of Africa and the Caribbean must be built collectively through deeper economic partnerships, cultural exchange and investment opportunities.

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“We must deepen cooperation in trade and investment by expanding economic partnerships between our nations and create opportunities for businesses and innovation,” he said.

Mitchell noted that although Grenada is a small island nation, it possesses a strong identity and remains determined to play an active role within the global African family.

“Though Grenada may be small in size, we are not small in identity, courage and commitment to building a modern nation with Africa,” he stated.

Reflecting on the significance of African Liberation Day, the prime minister said May 25 commemorates the formation of the African Union in Addis Ababa and symbolises the struggle against colonialism across Africa and the Caribbean.

He said the liberation movement that began in Africa later spread across the Caribbean, leading to political freedom for many nations.

Mitchell, however, noted that Africa and African-descended people still face challenges including political instability, economic injustice and underdevelopment.

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“For too long, our history was written by others. Our systems only received us as labour and not as people, as subjects and not agents of civilisation,” he said.

He stressed that reclaiming African identity means recognising that Black history did not begin with slavery but with “great civilisations, great cultures and people who continue to shape the world.”

The prime minister further called for patience and collective effort in building stronger Africa-Caribbean relations.

“One step at a time, we must build the bridge between Africa and the Caribbean — one trade partnership at a time, one investment opportunity at a time, one diplomatic initiative at a time,” he said.

He added that true liberation for Africans and the diaspora should include freedom from disconnection and barriers limiting engagement between both regions.

“We long for the day our brothers and sisters will visit regularly without feeling that Africa is distant or unreachable,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Founder of the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation, Esther Tonlagha, said Africa represents strength and the future, adding that Caribbean nations must remain part of that future.

Tonlagha said leadership in modern times must go beyond titles and deliver measurable, inclusive and sustainable impact.

“At EMT Foundation, we have consistently prioritised three pillars: empowerment, access and sustainability,” she said.

According to her, stronger collaboration between Africa and Caribbean nations in trade, education and investment would help drive development and create opportunities for citizens on both sides of the Atlantic.

“As Africans, we are first of all brothers irrespective of the part of the world we find ourselves. We must remain committed to building a united front,” she said.

She also urged Africans to take ownership of their narratives and work collectively for progress.

“It is our responsibility to tell our own story. No one can do that better than us,” Tonlagha added.