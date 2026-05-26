Monfils’ Roland Garros Career Ends Amid Emotional Tributes

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Gael Monfils brought the curtain down on his French Open career, exiting Roland Garros after a dramatic five-set defeat to fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston in front of an emotional home crowd in Paris.

The 39-year-old, playing what is expected to be his final appearance at the tournament, fought back from two sets down before eventually losing 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Monfils received a standing ovation as chants of “Gael, Gael, Gael” echoed around the stadium following the match, while tributes from tennis greats including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were displayed on the big screen.

Despite the defeat, Monfils produced flashes of the athleticism and flair that made him one of tennis’ most popular entertainers, thrilling fans with trademark ‘tweeners’, acrobatic movement and relentless court coverage.

“I was never quite good enough to win a Grand Slam,” Monfils said before the tournament. “But maybe I won something more important than that — a tennis career I’m proud of.”

Former world number one junior Monfils enjoyed a 23-year professional career that included 13 ATP titles, a career-high ranking of sixth in the world and 38 victories over top-10 opponents, including multiple wins against Federer and Nadal.

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Monday’s appearance marked his 70th Grand Slam main-draw appearance and his 19th at Roland Garros, where he reached the semi-finals in 2008 and three additional quarter-finals.

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo paid tribute to Monfils’ impact on the sport and his enduring popularity among fans.

“Gael has always brought something special to tennis,” Mauresmo said. “His energy, personality and connection with the crowd made him unique.”

Elina Svitolina, Monfils’ wife and fellow tennis star, described him as a “magician”, while Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime called him “loved everywhere he goes.”

Monfils’ influence extended beyond his on-court exploits, with Naomi Osaka and Frances Tiafoe crediting him as an inspiration for young black players coming through the sport.

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“Seeing representation is so important,” Osaka said. “On the men’s side, I always looked up to him and Tsonga for such a long time.”

Tiafoe added: “He’s a complete legend. He’s definitely been ‘big brother’ to me. He’s unbelievable for the game and always will be.”

The farewell celebrations for Monfils began last week with a charity exhibition event titled “Gael & Friends”, featuring appearances from Jannik Sinner, Djokovic, Osaka, Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Monfils is expected to retire from professional tennis at the end of the season.