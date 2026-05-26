‘We Are Actually At War’ – Rudeboy Laments Insecurity

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian singer Rudeboy has expressed concern over the worsening insecurity in the country, lamenting the increasing rate of kidnappings across Nigeria.

The singer made the remarks on his Instagram story while reacting to the growing number of abduction cases being reported across different parts of the country.

According to Rudeboy, Nigeria now appears to be moving from “one kidnapping to another” almost every day, a situation he described as alarming and dangerous.

He stated that the level of insecurity has become so severe that many citizens now live in fear due to the constant reports of kidnappings and violent attacks.

The singer further lamented that Nigerians seem to be gradually accepting the situation as though it has become a normal part of everyday life.

“We are actually at war,” Rudeboy wrote in his post, expressing frustration over the state of security in the country.

Advertisement

Following his statement, social media users share their reactions, with many agreeing that insecurity has become one of the count

@olayeni02 “This present Government owns everything from INEC to the judicial system. The judges are for Tinubu. Have you seen the mansion they built for those judges ahead of the 2027 election?! I will say this again, people will just keep looking for a way to escape Nigeria, I don’t think anything will change anytime”

@shopvilla reacted that “In 2018 the man that formed vigilant group to defend themselves because the government ignored the call of Fulani killing in their community. After they defended themselves and captured 3 Fulani, the government arrested them and sentenced them to death. What is happening in Nigeria today is beyond tribe. There’s a bad agenda from the above to Nigeria and that agenda is what they’re”

@fade praised the singer for speaking up about the issue, noting that public figures should continue to use their platforms to draw attention to the safety concerns affecting ordinary Nigerians.

Nigeria has continued to witness cases of kidnapping and attacks in several states, with citizens repeatedly calling on authorities to strengthen security measures and ensure the safety of lives and property.