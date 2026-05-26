12 Killed In Kano–Katsina Crash

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At least 12 people have died in a fatal road accident along the Kano–Katsina highway, prompting condolences from Dikko Radda.

The crash, which occurred Sunday night at Gidan Mutum Daya, involved a head-on collision between a trailer and a vehicle operated under a Public–Private Partnership with the Katsina State Transport Authority.

According to the governor’s aide, Ibrahim Mohammed said six of the victims including the driver died instantly at the scene of the crash, while six others who sustained severe injuries were later confirmed dead at the hospital..

Two injured persons are currently receiving treatment at Katsina General Hospital, while five others have been treated and discharged.

Governor Radda described the incident as devastating, noting that the state had lost valuable lives under tragic circumstances.

He also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and urged motorists to adhere strictly to road safety regulations to prevent similar incidents.