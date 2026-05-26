Pantami Emerges PDP Governorship Candidate In Gombe

Nigeria Politics
By Lukman ABDULMALIK
Former Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami

Former Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Gombe State for the 2027 elections.

Pantami secured the PDP ticket after defecting from the All Progressives Congress, where he had faced political challenges and internal opposition.

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His move to the PDP follows months of reported tensions within the APC, including disagreements with party stakeholders and struggles over his political ambitions in Gombe State.

Political observers say his defection and emergence as PDP candidate could reshape the state’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 governorship race.

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