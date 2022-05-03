Group Advises S’East Presidential Aspirants To Adopt APGA

A group, the Eastern Union, Tuesday, advised people of the South East to adopt All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, as their common political party to champion their presidential ambition in 2023.

Hon Charles Anike, its national president, told THE WHISTLER in Enugu that the call became necessary following the reluctance of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress to categorically zone their presidential tickets to South East.

He said the union, which is championing the interest of the defunct Eastern Region, believed that with the widespread of the people of the region especially South East, across the country, the zone would clinch the presidency if they adopt a common front.

He said, “We, at Eastern Union, advise all the South-East aspirants irrespective of political associations to start retracing their steps back home and not to put their eggs in one basket.

“APGA remains their best platform to clinch the number one seat of the country come 2023. We are giving this advice based on our observation of possible betrayals.

“The leadership of both the APC and the PDP has so far shown dishonesty, inconsistency and betrayal of the zoning arrangements that hitherto worked well since the return of democracy in the country.

“It’s therefore high time our political gladiators retraced their steps home to make do with the best option they long neglected.”

Anike based his postulation on the fact that people from the East ‘are always the second in population after the indigines of places they reside across the country’.

He said, “That means that the expected 25% of voter cast from at least 25 states of the federation will easily be achieved under whatever platform, especially APGA.

“Therefore, the waste of time and resources in the APC and PDP is absolutely unnecessary.

“We therefore call on credible candidates, like Mr Peter Obi, to quickly make hay while the sun is shining to take political advantages of our spread and pick APGA presidential nomination forms.

“The gang-up and age-long marginalization of the Igbo of the South-East zone must be addressed now or never. Our other brothers and sisters from other parts of the divide will surely support us with their votes.

“It is high time we stopped complaining to people who are not ready to listen or ready to sacrifice for peace, justice and progress.

“We are very sure that with the Eastern Union structures across the country, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and well-established Eastern town unions across the country, we can easily set up APGA structures across the country in less than one month.”