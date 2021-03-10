Group Writes Gov Wike To Repair Roads To ‘Forgotten’ Rivers Communities

49 SHARES Share Tweet

A group from Rundele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Rundele Development Frontier (RDF), has sent a message to the state governor, Nyesom Wike, to include the community in the development plans of his administration.

The group, in an open letter to the governor jointly signed by its Acting Coordinator, Hekerem Unity, the Secretary, Alex Igbani, Elechi Godday and eight others in Port Harcourt, said Rundele Community has over the years suffered neglect from the government.

They lamented that the only access road that connects all five villages in the clan have been in deplorable state for several years owing to neglect from the government.

They however appealed to Governor Wike and urged him to come to their rescue by reconstructing the only access route to the community, as well as revivive the dying campus of the state owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in the area.

The letter reads in part, “Your Excellency, we as concerned citizens of Rundele, officially write to express our dissatisfaction over the untold political hardship and abandonment which the people of Rundele has suffered in your administration as not just the Governor of Rivers State alone but also as an Iwhuruonha son.

“Rundele has not been an opposition to the ruling party at the state since the advent of democracy in 1999 but abysmal to mention that upon all our political and economic contributions to the state, the government still pays less or no attention to Rundele and her people.

“Today, Rundele people are not included in the scheme of things in Rivers State Government under the workaholic government of Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Dean of Quality Projects.

“Virtually, all the wards and communities in Emohua Local Government Area have benefitted from one projects or the other including the affiliate campus of the Rivers State University which is designed to be sited in Emohua Community after Rundele sons and daughters have severally cried out in different media platforms asking the Rivers State Government to come to the rescue of the dying campus of the state owned institution Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in the area.

“Sometimes, we become tempted to ask the Governor the offense Rundele people have committed that they are immersed in this political hardship in the hands of a government we supported wholeheartedly.

“Fact has it that the bridge projects linking Abua and Agba Ndele which was started by this government sometime in 2015 is still at the take-off stage because of the inability of the government to inject the needed funds to the company incharge of the project (JDP).

“We also bring to your notice that Rundele is the only community in Emohua Local Government Area with no tarred internal roads. This has brought a great suffering to the residents Community.

“Your Excellency, we are calling on you to listen to the cry of Rundele people and wipe away our tears. Every sane man knows that Rundele people are lagging behind compared to her sister communities. Help the good people of Rundele to bridge this wide gap.”