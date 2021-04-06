Gunmen Abduct Family Returning To Abuja After Easter

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A family of five from Ajowa Akoko in the Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State has been reportedly abducted by some unknown gunmen.

The family was waylaid by the hoodlums at Ayere Area in Kogi State on Sunday and were whisked away.

The victims, Mr Ibrahim Olusa, his wife and three children, were said to be travelling back to Abuja from Ajowa Akoko after the Easter holidays when the incident happened.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded N10 million before the five abductees could be released.

The incident was said to have thrown residents of the community into panic

The mmediate past Chairman of Ajowa Akoko Community Council, Mr Ajayi Bakare, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He blamed the incident on the deplorable condition of the section of the road which falls within Kogi State territory.