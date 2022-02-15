Gunmen Attacked Checkpoint, Killed Three Policemen In Ebonyi— PPRO

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three in the state by unknown gunmen.

The three officers were killed on Monday night at a checkpoint along Ezillo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The policemen, who were said to have mounted a roadblock for their routine stop and search in front of the Ezillo police station, were killed when the gunmen opened fire on them.

The gunmen who operated with a Sienna and a hummer bus attacked the checkpoint at Obeagu, killing the policemen who were on duty.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident saying the incident occurred about 48 hours after four policemen were killed at a checkpoint in the outskirts of the city.

She however said she could not give details of casualty figures until after a visit to the scene of the incident.