Ebonyi PDP Lawmakers Defect To Ruling APC

Two Ebonyi State lawmakers have switched parties, defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This move comes just a month after several other federal lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the APC.

Chief Anayo Edwin Nwonu, a former PDP representative for Ezza North/Ishielu constituency, and Chikodiri Nomeh, representing Ezza North West in the state assembly, formally joined the APC on Thursday. They were accompanied by a crowd of supporters during a ceremony, held at Ebiaji, Ezza North Local Government headquarters, organized by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Engr. Jude Okpor.

Nwonu, a two-term Representative (2015-2023), previously sought the PDP governorship nomination but was unsuccessful. He then switched to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) aiming for a third term in the House of Representatives but lost the party’s ticket.

Both Nwonu and Nomeh cited Governor Francis Nwifuru’s policies and programs as their motivation for joining the APC, stating they believe these initiatives have positively impacted the people of Ebonyi.

The Ebonyi State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, alongside stakeholders from Ezza North and Ebonyi Central Zone, officially received the new members into the party.

Chief Lazarus Ogbee, a former federal lawmaker who recently joined the APC, praised Nwonu’s political influence and urged him and Nomeh to respect existing party members while avoiding manipulation.

Ogbee emphasized the importance of unity and working towards the state’s development. He criticized those fueling division within the Ebonyi Central Zone and urged everyone to support Governor Nwifuru, stating, “It’s time to unite and support Governor Francis Nwifuru. If he succeed, we have succeeded. We should stop in-fighting and blocking people from joining APC.”