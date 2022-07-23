Gunmen Kidnap ‘Doctor’ In Oyo Community

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

Gunmen suspected to be kidnapers have reportedly abducted a owner of a private clinic in the Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

THE WHISTLER gathered on Saturday they the man was abducted at around 9pm on Friday night at the clinic known as Titilade Clinic and located at Gbede which is the boundary between Oyo State and Kwara State

Although the man is popularly known as Dr Rasheed but it was gathered that he is not a medical doctor but has a clinic where he treats patients

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said large number of patients patronise the clinic and that might be the reason for his abduction by the hoodlums.

Sources in Gbede told journalists that the matter had been reported at the
Orile Igbon Police Station.

But another source said the victim’s car was stopped by the hoodlums on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Highway and was whisked away to an unkown destination.

The Police Pubic Relations Officer in the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, when contacted, said an investigation had begun into the incident.

Responding to an inquiry by our correspondent, he said, “Investigation is in progress, update will be provided accordingly.”

Recalled that Rasheed was abducted less than 72 hours after the supervisor of late Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm was freed by kidnappers after collecting ransom.

This has reportedly caused panic among residents and farmers in the area while calling on Oyo State Government to ensure that adequate security was provided in the area .

