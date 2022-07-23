2023: Kwankwaso Is Responsible For Modern Kano – Bishop Isaac Idahosa

The senior pastor of the Illumination Assembly, Lagos, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, has urged Nigerians to vote his principal, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the 2023 Presidential Election.

Idahosa, who doubles as Kwankwaso’s running mate on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party, said in a live video on Facebook that the presidential flagbearer is capable of leading the country going by his achievements in Kano.

The cleric, who has been in pastoral work for over 30 years, believes the former governor of Kano embodies the leadership Nigeria currently needs.

He said on Saturday ,”It’s all online, the record of service he has served this country from grassroot, putting in some civil services years before he rose from being the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, he became the Minister of Defense during the Olusegun Obasanjo regime, he was sent forth as an ambassador, became Senator, governor, twice

“These are the attributes of a great patriotic leader, with great programs as a governor, he brought about the modern Kano, find out from anyone, his input is outstanding, it’s a record you can hardly break in Kano state.

“Oh yes, I was there the other time and I saw how people were so engrossed in their handiwork, many today are pilots, doctors trained abroad during his administration.

“Even when he got out of office, he is still investing in people, he is a man who trusts people, he believes in the tomorrow of any individual.

“He is a hope dispenser, when you meet with him you don’t remain the same.

“He has knowledge and respect for culture, religion and aspiration of Nigerians, he believes that Nigeria can be a better place when all rise.”

He added that he got close to his principal many years ago when he noted his kind gesture.

He said he accepted to be running mate to Kwankwaso based on his passion for the country.

“I walked up to him, we were abroad and I sighted him at the airport, so I went and introduced myself.

“Just for you to know the kind of person he is, he opened up to me, he welcomed me and as simple as possible he made it for me to access him.

“And we got talking, and of course, he got to like my person, he didn’t say oh because you are bishop; this is a man who has a very large heart.

“I have been very close to him. I teamed up with his excellency, Distinguished Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso , because of his leadership style, he is a man of the people.”

Recall that the pastor had once urged the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi to accept to be Kwankwaso’s running mate.

He had told THE WHISTLER that if both joined forces, it would be a political miracle that could unseat the ruling All Progressive Congress.

But the failure of both parties to merge was confirmed on July 5 by Doyin Okupe, a labour party chieftain.

On July 8 ,Obi unveiled Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed as his running mate for the presidential poll.

Idahosa was unveiled by Kwankwaso on July 18.