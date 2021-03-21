Herbalist Kills Mother, Son For Ritual In Ogun

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 29 -year- old herbalist, Gbuyi Baoku and a 27- year- old bricklayer, Olamide Odulaja, for alleged murder of a young woman identified as Mrs Modupeola Folorunsho and her four- year – old son, Peter Folorunsho, for money making ritual.

The herbalists and his client were said to have abducted the woman and her todler on February 21.

The victims were said to have been taken to the house of the herbalist in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State where they were killed.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated these in a statement on Sunday.

The PPRO said after killing the woman and her child, the herbalist allegedly burnt the woman’s head in a fire before using it to prepare money ritual for Olamide.

However, they were exposed by some persons and detectives from the police command.

The herbalist was said to have fled his home at Araromi street, Japara, Ijebu Igbo on hearing that detectives had arrested Olamide.

It was learnt that the detectives traced Odulaja to Ibadan and arrested him while the herbalist was traced to Kajola village and arrested by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Awa Ijebu Division with the assistance of hunters and local vigilantes.