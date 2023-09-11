‘His Legacies Can’t Be Forgotten’, Sanwo-Olu Mourns Akintola Williams

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of the first indigenous chartered accountant and elder statesman, Akintola Williams, describing his death as colossal loss.

Sanwo-Olu said the legacies of Williams, who died on Monday at the age of 104 in his house in Lagos, cannot be forgotten.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Williams’ record of service as an accountant of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements will remain indelible for generations to come.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a great legend and the doyen of Accounting in Nigeria, Akintola Williams, who contributed his quota to the financial sector and the economy of Nigeria during his lifetime.

“I commiserate with his family, friends, associates and the entire accountants in Nigeria. I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Akintola Williams and that God grants the financial sector and the deceased family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Sanwo-Olu said the doyen of accounting in Nigeria, who founded the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & Co. in 1952 in Lagos, has brought many honours and pride to Nigeria and Africa, particularly in the financial sector during his lifetime.

The governor also hailed the late centenarian for his pioneering and pacesetting roles in the formation of many institutions in Nigeria, such as the Nigeria Stock Exchange and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).