House Of Reps Threatens To Deal With Emefiele Over Refusal To Honour Invitation

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has called for the immediate arrest of the Godwin Emefiele the Governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday.

He said the CBN Boss was summoned to give reasons for the ongoing failure to adequately disburse the redesigned naira notes before the expiration of the deadline of 31st January.

Gbajabiamila however, said that the CBN Governor deliberately refused to honor the invitation.

He referred to the absence of the CBN boss and Managing Directors of banks in Nigeria as evidence of a blatant disregard and unacceptable.

Gbajabiamila said “They were invited to give reasons for the ongoing failure to adequately disburse the redesigned naira notes before the expiration of the deadline of 31st January 2023, when the old notes will cease to be legal tender.

“The refusal by the CBN to heed the invitation by the House of Representatives is evidence of a blatant disregard for the well-being of the Nigerian people who are their customers.

“The House further constituted an ad-hoc committee led by the Majority Leader, Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, for this purpose. Yet No official of the CBN appeared to respond to the summons by the House of Representatives. This is unacceptable.

“It is also an insult to the authority and prerogatives of the people’s parliament. Therefore, I will, pursuant to the authority conferred by Section 89 (1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Order 19 (2)(1) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

“Not to hesitate in issuing a warrant to the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force to compel the attendance of the CBN or Managing Directors who fail, refuse or neglect to respond to the summons by the House of Representatives.”

Recall that the President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to extend the deadline of 31st January when the old notes will cease to be legal tender.

The President noted that 100 days is more than adequate for anybody who has the old currency to deposit it in the bank.