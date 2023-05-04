How ABU Accountant Committed N114 Million Fraud-EFCC

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday, released a statement revealing how an accountant with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Balarabe Hassan alongside his accomplice Suraj Oyewepo, a senior Cash Office staff, committed fraud worth N114M.

According to EFCC, Balarabe fraudulently enrolled a company, Rayyan General Merchant, owned by Oyewepo into the Government Integrated Financial Management System-GIFMIS platform on the basis of which the company received various payments without any legitimate reason.

Investigations by the EFCC traced the payments made by Rayyan General Merchant into Balarabe’s account.

Further investigations revealed that Balarabe, who was also a signatory to the Staff Revolving Loan Account, withdrew cash from the account and was not able to explain what it was used for.

However, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC arraigned both Oyewepo and Balarabe, before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court.

They were arraigned on a nine count charge of theft to the tune of over one hundred and fourteen million naira.

They pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to them.

Based on their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Suleiman.I. Suleiman urged the court to remand them in custody and fix a date for the commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, the defence counsels, A. Sule, S.Utuagha and M. Adamu applied for their bail.

Justice Khobo granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N10m each with one surety in like sum who must own a landed property within Kaduna.

They were also asked to deposit their international passports with the registry of the court and the case was adjourned till July