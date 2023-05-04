FG Seeks Alternative Feed In Livestock Sector To Boost Economy

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in collaboration with the developmental partners in the livestock sub-sector has advocated for alternative feed ingredients to enhance animal feed supply.

Advertisement

This is to curtail the excessive spending of funds in the purchase of animal feed, reduce production costs and boost the nation’s economy.

This was made known on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ernest Umakhihe represented by the Director, of Animal Husbandry Services, Winnie Solarin at the capacity building program that took place in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said “The FMARD and developmental partners in the Livestock Sub Sector have advocated for alternative feed ingredients to enhance animal feed supply and reduce the cost of production as well as boost the economy.

“This is because the sub-sector supports over one billion people globally, accounting for over 40 per cent of Global Agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Provides over 33 per cent of the World’s Protein intake.”

Umakhihe also stated that the program is in line with the present administration’s agenda to leverage the agricultural sector for wealth creation, employment generation and diversification of the economy.

Advertisement

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Health and Animal Husbandry Technology, Florence Ahmed revealed that the ministry was determined to support feed millers with enhanced production processing methods.

She disclosed that feed constitutes about 70 per cent of the cost of livestock production as such, subsidizing the cost of feed production would not only increase the farmer’s profit but also sustain their interest.

She also noted that the ministry intervention would lead to an increase in feed production, food and nutrition security as well as revenue for Income generation.