How Police Killed Kidnapper Coming For N20 Million Ransom — SP Ben Hundeyin

The Lagos State Police Command has recounted how its operatives rescued two victims after they were abducted from Ikorodu, in Lagos State.

The victims, both males, were abducted on March 26, from their farms where they were arranging eggs in a box for supply.

Their captors had contacted their principal and demanded N20 million ransom for their release.

But unknown to the kidnappers, the Police had been informed about the development and operatives were detailed to escort the ransom bearer.

Explaining what happened, one of the rescued victims who spoke to the press, said,

“They were six in number. They came to where we were arranging eggs in a box to supply. They took me and the Driver to the forest. Being in the forest they demanded a ransom of N20 million which was discussed that they will discount it to N10m naira.

“The second day when we went there, they tied our faces, they were drilling us, using cutlass on our body and all of a sudden my boss called them that the money is ready and that they should come and collect the money.

“So, they assigned two of them to come for the money, then they now met policemen.”

The family of the victims had involved the operative of the command and informed them of every arrangement to pay the ransom.

“On April 4, the family had agreed to meet up with the kidnappers, but not without the police,” SP Ben Hundeyin told THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

According to Hundeyin, the kidnappers had laid an ambush for the police, anticipating that the family may have involved the operatives. The police, on the other hand, said they had planned for a counter-ambush.

The situation led to a gun duel where one of the kidnappers was shot, and according to the police, he was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Items recovered at the scene of the incident include three phones, two of which belong to the kidnappers and a firearm. Others were said to have escaped, “but we are still investigating leads from the phones we recovered,” Hundeyin added.

Hundeyin described the situation as a “win-win” for both the families whose loved ones were rescued unhurt, and the police. “None of our officers was hurt,” he noted.