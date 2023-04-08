Mr Macaroni Tackles Soyinka, Says Mob Exists In All Parties

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nigerian comedian, Adebowale Debo Adedayo, known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, has condemned the selective criticism of Labour Party’s supporters in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections, noting that they are mobs across all political parties as well.

Advertisement

The comedian in a series of tweets on Saturday said Nigerians must continue to condemn all mob actions adding that it is hypocritical to act as if other mobs do not exist.

This is coming in the wake of the controversy generated by statements credited to Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka comparing the ‘Obidient movement’ to fascism.

In a statement earlier this week, Soyinka had warned that the Obidient movement was slithering backwards and down the fascistic slope.

The Nobel Laureate also described comments made by the vice presidential candidate of the LP, Yusuf Ahmed-Datti over the swearing-in of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as reckless, fascist, menacing, and unacceptable for a person of his calibre.

This had drawn outrage from members of the Obidient movement who condemned the literature professor’s ‘selective criticism’ of the movement.

Advertisement

Lending voice to the matter, Macaroni held that attempts to rewrite history will not work as “some of us (Obi supporters) have been subjected to the vilest of attacks and none of these hypocrites condemned such even when our lives were under serious threats.”

Continuing further, Macaroni said it was hypocritical for fencists to condemn a certain kind of evil, and yet be associated with those who do the exact thing.

He said, “There are mobs across all the political parties. There is even a mob among the fence-sitters. there are also tribally bigoted Mobs and many other mobs.

“While we must continue to condemn mob actions, it is hypocrisy and gaslighting to act as if these other mobs do not exist.

“The most dangerous people on social media today are those who look on as trolls and thugs attack, curse, and incite violence against some of us but get a hard-on when their friends or those they are affiliated with suffer same fate. They are as complicit and even far worse.

Advertisement

“This attempt to rewrite history will not work. Since 2020, some of us have been subjected to the vilest of attacks and none of these hypocrites condemned such even when our lives were under serious threats. Still, I have always been one to condemn such attacks on others.

“I will continue to condemn any form of attack on people because of their political leanings. I still maintain as always that we all have the right to support any party we wish to. And while we can disagree with these choices, attacking others should never be encouraged.

“However, you cannot condemn a certain kind of evil yet be associated with those who do the exact same thing. That is bias and it is sadly the trend these days. If we examine it properly, these biased and hypocritical fencists are the real MOB,” he added.