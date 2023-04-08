Police Confirm Kidnap of Women, Children In Zamfara

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of women and children from Wanzamai village in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the kidnap occurred along a Zamfara-Katsina border community where at least 60 people, mostly women and children were allegedly abducted by terrorists fleeing an offensive onslaught by the military.

The assailants whisked away the victims found along the farmlands in Kucheri, Zamfara and the neighbouring Yankara community in Katsina.

But the police command refuted the “outrageous figures”, stating they had received reports that only nine children and women were abducted.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu on Saturday, the police said:

“As the command urges the public to disregard the outrageous figures being circulated on some section of the media.

“The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police, CP Kolo Yusuf psc, has reassured the public especially families of the abducted women and children of Wanzamai Village in Tsafe LGA of the state that, the command in collaboration with the military and vigilantes are making tireless efforts to rescue the victims hale and hearty and reunite them with their families/relations.

“Information received by the Command from Village Head of Wanzamai revealed that about nine (9) women and children left their homes to the bush to fetch firewood. As they moved deep into the forest, they were accosted and abducted to unknown destination by bandits.

“On receipt of the report, nearby joint police and other security agencies mobilised to the scene and commenced search and rescue operation with a view to rescuing the hostages and arrest the assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police further deployed additional police tactical team to complement the ongoing rescue mission”.

When THE WHISTLER earlier contacted the Katsina Command, Gambo Isah about the situation, he noted that they had not received any reports of kidnap from Yankari, the neighbouring community reported to have been affected by the incident.

He requested time to confirm with the Divisional Officer in the community. As of press time, the spokesperson did not respond to further calls placed to his phone.

The affected communities are located along Gusau – Funtua highway has recorded a series of terrorist activities in the past.