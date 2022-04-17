How We Adulterate Honey – Enugu Dealer

Mr Uche Onu, a popular honey dealer in Enugu, Sunday, told our undercover reporter that it is not all honey in the market that is genuine.

He said just very little of honey being displayed is sourced from bees. “Others are made by us,” he said. “There is no way any profit can be made from honey business without adulterating it. The cost of genuine ones is too high, if at all one can get them.

“So, we buy a special syrup; mix it with a boiling water. It makes it taste like honey. It is also makes it like akamu.

“It has a measurement. Afterwards, we apply a substance called Caramel. Caramel is sweetened, and changes the colour of the boiled water to honey. If you apply plenty, the colour becomes more brownish. It is difficult to differentiate the ones we make and the original ones.

“Some of us then add some quantity of genuine honey. That’s why you can see some bees in fake honey. The two blend well, and nobody can know.”

On whether the practice is universal, he said, “I learnt it from Fulani women. They have other things they add, which I don’t know.”

On the health implications of the adulteration, he said, “If the mixture is moderate, there won’t be any adverse effects. But at times, some buyers say it purges them.”

Ik Eze, a biochemist, said, “What they mix are components of genuine honey. But genuine honey has over sixty essential nutrients.

“The danger is that the consumer won’t get the required results. The body nourishment will be poor. So it is as bad as poison.

“Some firms that use such honey to manufacture finished goods won’t get the required effects. I advise regulatory agencies to beam their searchlight on these daily essential commodities. Our popular red oil has the same abuse.”