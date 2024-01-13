‘I No Dey Do Again’ — Terry G Quits Music After Promising To Release New Album

Nigerian singer, Oche Gabriel Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has announced his retirement from music.

The musician made the announcement via his verified Instagram handle on Saturday, where he thanked his fans for supporting him through the years.

The ‘Akpako master’ said his decision to quit the music industry was for personal reasons

He said, “A big thank you to my fans for staying with me all these years. I really appreciate you all. It’s been amazing years back-to-back. Thank you all for the love.

“But I’m about to make a big announcement. I know it’s going to hurt a lot of people, but I’ve my personal reasons. I’m quitting music. I’m done. And I really appreciate you guys for showing me so much love,” he added.

Earlier, the singer had said he would stand the test of time and release a new album this year.

“I will not change but I will keep evolving. I will stand the test of time. I am too unique to compete. I appreciate artistes like Ruger, Asake, Rema and Omah Lay. Those guys sound different from me, and I appreciate their sounds. I created a genre in the Nigerian music industry, which impacted heavily on the sounds that are still being used today.

“I will be putting out new content. My single will be dropping early this year with a video. I will also be releasing an album. I want to shoot my own movie too. I am writing the script, and I’ll act in it. I am also writing a book about my experience. The book, which is titled, ‘Chante Chante: The Book of Ginjah’, will shed light on the meaning of my supposed ‘nonsense’ words, so people can understand and appreciate my music more,” the singer had told Punch in an interview.

The 37-year-old star started singing in the choir of his local church.

Terry G started his music career in 2006, and has so far released 4 albums: Free Me, Ginjah Ur Swaggah Season 1, Terry Gzuz, and Book of Ginger. His fame grew in the late 2000s after he released the song Pass Me Your Love.

Some of Terry G’s popular songs include Akpako Master, Free Madness, Jump And Pass, and Sangalow.