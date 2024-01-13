Tinubu Appoints Special Investigators To Probe Social Investment Programmes

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed six members to investigate the alleged fraud leading to the suspension of four (4) programmes under the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the president ordered that the program be suspended for six weeks to allow for a thorough investigation into allegation of fraud and mismanagement of public funds.

In a statement signed by the Presidential Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday, Tinubu approved a six investigative panel to be headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Honourable Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

Disclosing the members of the panel, Ngelale said, “This special Presidential panel is tasked with immediately undertaking a comprehensive review and audit of existing financial frameworks and policy guidelines of the social investment programmes.

“Also to implement a total re-engineering of the financial architecture of the programmes with detailed modification to procedures guiding the programmes’ implementation moving forward

“Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance Mr. Wale Edun, chairman.

“Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mr. Ali Pate, member.

“Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen Atiku Bagudu, member

“Minister of Information and National Orientation Mr. Mohammed Malagi, member.

“Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr. Bosun Tijani, member

“Minister of State for Youth Mr. Ayodele Olawande, member.”

The president assured that the special presidential panel will validate the confidence reposed in it by winning back all lost public confidence in these vital programmes over the years.