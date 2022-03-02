I Will Drop My Ambition And Support Any Aspirant Anointed By Buhari – Modu-Sheriff

Former Governor of Borno State and National Chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Ali-Modu Sheriff, has said he will drop his chairmanship ambition support any aspirant anointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sheriff was reacting to the news that president Buhari had anointed an aspirant before jetting out of the country.

According to him, “Of late, I have been inundated by insinuations and rumours that President Buhari has zoned and endorsed a candidate for this all-important position in our party’s leadership.

“It has become very pertinent and exigent to address these concerns.

“I am not aware of any official statement or position by Mr. President on endorsement of any particular candidate or/and zoning of the Chairmanship position of our great party. Mr. President and indeed the Party is yet to issue a formal Statement on these issues.”

Sheriff who affirmed that he is still in the race for the National Chairmanship because of his “strength of character, capacity and competence” said his intentions are clear and for public good rather than self-interest.

He added that, “As a loyal party member, I will abide by the decisions of Mr. President at any time he makes an official decision on zoning or endorsement of any particular candidate. I have unequivocal confidence in Mr. President’s capacity to make the right choice for the growth of our party.

“I am totally committed to work with anyone/everyone to reposition our party towards actualizing a resounding victory in the 2023 general elections and beyond,” he said.