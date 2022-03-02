UI Lecturer Seeks Dissolution Of Marriage To Professor Husband

A lecturer at the Department of Library, Archival and Information Studies, University of Ibadan, Dr Bilikis Babarinde, has asked the Customary Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, to dissolve her marriage to her husband, Prof. Sikiru Babarinde.

The plaintiff, who is a lecturer at the Faculty of Education told the court that the 20-year-old marriage to her husband had broken down iritrievably hence her press for dissolution.

The plaintiff prayed the court for an order granting her the custody of their three children and an order mandating the defendant to bear full responsibility for the payment of the school fees, books, feeding and medical expenses of the three children until they complete their university and post graduate education.

She also requested that the estranged husband should be made to pay N100,000 monthly upkeep for the children.

She equally prayed the court for “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from harassing molesting, and intimidating the plaintiff in her staff quarters Block 6A. Amina Way, University of Ibadan, Ibadan Quarters and anywhere the defendant sees the plaintiff.”

The defendant however filed a notice of preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the customary court to entertain the matter when the matter came up before the court on Wednesday.

Counsel for the defendant, Mr Yusuf Anikulapo, told journalists after the hearing that the marriage was conducted under Islamic law and the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain it.

He said, ” What came up.before the court today is the issue of jurisdiction. Customary courts lack the jurisdiction to entertain matter in a marriage conducted under the Islamic law.”

Counsel for the plaintiff, Mr Olufemi Adegoroye, also told journalists after the proceedings that the defendant had agreed to the dissolution of the marriage but came up with new issues which were not contained in his counter affidavit.

The President of the court, R.B. Gbadamosi adjourned the case till April 11, for hearing of the preliminary objection.