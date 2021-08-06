IBB Can’t Find Courage To Criticise Buhari During Arise Interview

Former military ruler, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, whose bravery foiled the 1976 Nigerian military coup, could not find the courage to assess the anti-corruption fight of the incumbent President Muhammadu during an interview aired on Friday.

The coup led by the late Colonel Buka Suka Dimka had attempted to overthrow the then government of General Murtala Mohammed on February 13, 1976.

But IBB, an army colonel at the time, performed an act of courage when he confronted his friend, Dimka, and stopped him from announcing the takeover of power from Mohammed on radio.

During the Arise TV interview monitored by THE WHISTLER, Babangida, popularly called IBB, admitted that corruption had gone through the roof under civil rule.

But when asked to asses President Buhari on anti-corruption fight, which is one of the three major campaign promises of the current administration, IBB said his take would be determined by the feedback of the general public.

“I will rather wait and see how the other party (the public) reacts. If they convince me that they (Buhari’s government) didn’t succeed in this and they show me proof, I will go for them,” said IBB.

Meanwhile, the former military Head of State had earlier during the interview said that those that ruled the country under military dispensation “are saints” compared to those in the current democratic rule.

He was responding to allegations that corruption was rife when he ruled the country between 1985 and 1993.

“You can’t compare it with the facts on the ground now. From what I read, from analysis, I think we are saints when compared to what is happening under a democratic dispensation.

“I sacked a governor for misappropriating less than three hundred and thirteen thousand.

“Today, those who have stolen billions and are in courts and are now parading themselves on the streets. Who else is better in fighting corruption?”

On relationship with Buhari considering that he was involved in the coup that ousted the president from office as military head of state, IBB blamed the media for the “seeming bad relationship” between him and the president.

“Our relationship is still very good and I am happy we relate good, but [for] the seeming bad relationship with the creation of you people (the media),” he said.

Babangida had led the coup that ousted the military regime of President Buhari on August 27, 1985. He had accused Buhari of failing to address the country’s economic problems.