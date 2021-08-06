Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation Offers Scholarships To 650 Medical Students

Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Wednesday, offered scholarships to 650 Nigerian students to study medicine in some selected universities in the country.

THE WHISTLER reports that the same foundation, in collaboration with the Venezuela Embassy in Abuja, some days ago, granted scholarships to fifty undergraduate students to study medicine in Latinoamerican Medicine School, Venezuela.

The foundations listed twelve universities where the scholarships would be applicable as the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Ibadan, University of Calabar, University of Maiduguri,

University of Jos, Enugu State University of Technology, Anambra State University, Ebonyi State University, Imo State University, and Rivers State University, all allotted fifty students each.

The remainder, Abia State University, is allotted 100 students.

The foundation stated that it would pay the JAMB fees and post-UME fees of all selected applicants, adding that, “Upon gaining admission into any of the preferred universities, the foundation shall deposit the tuition fees and accommodation fees directly to the universities up to seven years of study and pay stipends directly to the students.”

It added that, “The applicants should be willing to gain admission into the university in the 2022/2023 academic year

“The applicant should have good grades in West African Examination Council (WAEC) or National Examinations Council (NECO) with ‘A’ grades in biology, physics and chemistry being an added advantage.”

Other conditions are that the applicants must be Nigerians, and should take responsibility of gaining admission in any of the selected universities.

The procedure states that, “The foundation pays for the JAMB and POST-UME (if applies) and expects the students to send their admission letters to the foundation when shortlisted by any of the universities.”

The applicants, according to the foundation, would send a self-introduction letter of maximum of 200 words, explaining that the exercise runs between August 20th 2021 and September 20th, 2021.