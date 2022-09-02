Ice Prince: ‘He Threatened To Throw Officer Inside River’ – Police Explain Arrest Of Rapper
Nigerian singer, Ice Prince, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly assaulting a policeman.
The spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a tweet on Friday.
According to Hundeyin, Ice Prince abducted the policeman in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him inside the Lagoon.
“At 3 am today, #Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates.
“He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river.
”He has been arrested and would be arraigned today,” he said.