Ice Prince: ‘He Threatened To Throw Officer Inside River’ – Police Explain Arrest Of Rapper

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer, Ice Prince, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly assaulting a policeman.

The spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a tweet on Friday.

According to Hundeyin, Ice Prince abducted the policeman in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him inside the Lagoon.

“At 3 am today, #Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates.

“He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river.

”He has been arrested and would be arraigned today,” he said.