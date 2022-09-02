Ice Prince: ‘He Threatened To Throw Officer Inside River’ – Police Explain Arrest Of Rapper

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
ICE-PRINCE-ARREST
Ice Prince

Nigerian singer, Ice Prince, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly assaulting a policeman.

The spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a tweet on Friday.

According to Hundeyin, Ice Prince abducted the policeman in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him inside the Lagoon.

RELATED
Nigeria

INTERPOL Announces Job Vacancies For Nigeria Police Officers, Others

Nigeria

Assault Police Officers, Face Full Wrath Of The Law, IGP Warns Nigerians

“At 3 am today, #Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates.

“He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river.

”He has been arrested and would be arraigned today,” he said.

You might also like

#EndSARS: Genevieve Writes Buhari, Says ‘It’s Time To Lead…Nigeria Not In…

Yemi Alade Reacts To Gangs’ Attack On Lagos Residents, Asks Where Is Govt?

Court Grants Musician Iyanya N20m Bail Over Alleged Car Theft

Ice Prince Delivers Thrilling Performance At Food Expo Abuja

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.