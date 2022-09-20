Igbos Will Be ‘Biggest Beneficiaries’ Of Tinubu Presidency – Uzor Kalu

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has explained his reasons for supporting the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu.

He also said that the plot to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari was dead as no lawmaker is talking about it any longer.

According to the former Abia State governor, any attempt to impeach the president after he had tackled insecurity which led to calls for his impeachment, will fail if those interested in the move try.

Recall the Senate had made a move to impeach the president in June just before they went on recess.

The move was predicated on increasing spate of attacks on Abuja, especially the Kuje Correctional Centre and Nigerian Law School in Bwari and other adjoining areas of the city.

The lawmakers had warned the president to arrest terrorism or be impeached in six weeks.

But speaking on Tuesday when Senate reconvened, Kalu told journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja that the number to impeach the president is no longer there.

“The issue of impeachment is a non-existing issue,” Kalu said, adding that, “Nobody is talking about it. Even if they try, they will fail because we have the number to resist it.

“There is nothing wrong with a lawmaker coming up with an impeachment threat but will they succeed, no. So, as far as I am concerned, there is no discussion about Buhari’s impeachment because security has improved.

“We have been meeting with the service chiefs and some of you were there and can testify that the issue of security has improved and it will keep improving,” Kalu said

Speaking on the 2023 election, Kalu appealed to his people in the South East extraction not to make the presidency a regional issue but wait for their turn to actualise presidency of Igbo extraction.

“This thing is about party winning election. I have chosen to be in APC. Why will I vote against Tinubu? It’s madness, and I’m not going to do it. Elections go along party lines, not along tribal lines,” Kalu argued.

Bola Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He added that, “For me, we will wait for another time and see how all Nigerians will agree to zone the presidency to Igbo land. But for now, our presidential candidate is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Kalu explained that, “Tinubu is strategic, he will make his presidency beneficial to the Igbos. The Igbos will be the biggest beneficiaries of Tinubu’s presidency,” he stressed.