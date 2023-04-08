IGP Redeploys Frank Mba To Lagos, 20 Others
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the posting/redeployment of the former Commissioner of Ogun State, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Frank Mba, to the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Lagos State.
The redeployment is sequel to the recent promotion and decoration of the officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF).
In a statement issued by the Police on Saturday, the IGP noted that the development was aimed at strengthening the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.
The senior officers were posted to the following strategic positions:
- AIG Zone 14 Katsina-AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni
- AIG Police Mobile Force-AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni
- AIG Special Protection Unit -AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni
- AIG Zone 12 Bauchi-AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc
- AIG Maritime Lagos-AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni
- AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh
- AIG Zone 7 Abuja-AIG Aliyu Garba
- AIG ICT FHQ Abuja-AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc
- AIG Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman
- AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, fdc
- AIG Zone 8 Lokoja-AIG Babatunde B. Ishola
- AIG Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander N. Wannang
- AIG Zone 2 Lagos -AIG Ari M. Ali
- AIG Zone 9 Umuahia-AIG Mamman Sanda Umar, fdc
- Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni
- AIG FCID Annex Lagos – AIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni
- AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin N. Okolo, fdc
- AIG DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, fsi
- AIG FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday
- AIG Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Nwazue Udo, mni
- Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf C. Usman, mini
“The IGP has charged all newly posted and redeployed officers to put their best foot forward in ensuring that the activities of their new Commands, Formations, and Departments align with the Police Reform mandate.
“He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities,” the statement read.
The police chief noted that the posting takes effect immediately.