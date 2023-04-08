IGP Redeploys Frank Mba To Lagos, 20 Others

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the posting/redeployment of the former Commissioner of Ogun State, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Frank Mba, to the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Lagos State.

Advertisement

The redeployment is sequel to the recent promotion and decoration of the officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a statement issued by the Police on Saturday, the IGP noted that the development was aimed at strengthening the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.

The senior officers were posted to the following strategic positions:

The senior officers were posted to the following strategic positions:

AIG Zone 14 Katsina-AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni AIG Police Mobile Force-AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni AIG Special Protection Unit -AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni AIG Zone 12 Bauchi-AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc AIG Maritime Lagos-AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh AIG Zone 7 Abuja-AIG Aliyu Garba AIG ICT FHQ Abuja-AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc AIG Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, fdc AIG Zone 8 Lokoja-AIG Babatunde B. Ishola AIG Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander N. Wannang AIG Zone 2 Lagos -AIG Ari M. Ali AIG Zone 9 Umuahia-AIG Mamman Sanda Umar, fdc Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni AIG FCID Annex Lagos – AIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin N. Okolo, fdc AIG DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, fsi AIG FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday AIG Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Nwazue Udo, mni Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf C. Usman, mini

Advertisement

“The IGP has charged all newly posted and redeployed officers to put their best foot forward in ensuring that the activities of their new Commands, Formations, and Departments align with the Police Reform mandate.

“He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities,” the statement read.

The police chief noted that the posting takes effect immediately.