I’ll Not Harm My Religion, Others – Kashim Shettima

The running mate to the All Progressive Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima has reiterated his views about his religious inclination and how it may affect his performance if his party is elected to form government next year.

Shettima, who is the running mate to the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in a Facebook post stated that whether in government or not, he will defend his religion as a Muslim from any harm the way he would defend other religions.

He further added that the teachings of Islam encourages adherents to be fair to all and not discriminate.

He stated: “Even in Islamic system the leader is for all, and he is expected to be fair to all without harming any part.

“Jews and Christians have lived under the rule of Muslims since the time of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and in peace without harm. This is what Islam taught us.

“Also as a Muslim I will never accept anything that will harm my religion whether I am in government or not.

“And if I am in government I must ensure I protect the dignity of all and ensure that every citizen is not treated unfairly or harmed. So I will not look forward to oppressing my religion, or to oppress another person because of his religion. This is the teaching of religion, and it is my stand.”

His comments comes amid the concerns of the Christian Association of Nigeria, against political parties fielding a Muslim-muslim or Christian-christian ticket.

The CAN had reiterated it’s opposition to same faith ticket, saying it’s unsuitable for a multi-religious country like Nigeria.