Tobi Amusan Sets New World Record In 100m Hurdles, Weeps While Singing Nigeria’s National Anthem

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has set a new world record in the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Tobi Amusan ran faster on Sunday to win the final two hours later.

Amusan was fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the hurdles, she ended 12.12 seconds in the semifinals at Hayward Field.

In the final, she broke her record finishing just 12.06 seconds.

The Niherian broke American Keni Harrison‘s world record of 12.20 seconds from 2016.

This is the largest time drop for a world record in the event in the last 42 years.

“I wanted to get out and go. I did what I had to do,” Amusan who wept while singing Nigeria’s national anthem during the presentation of medals said.

The Nigerian’s previous best record was 12.40, set in the first round on Saturday.

Jamaican Britany Anderson ebded with silver, while Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took the bronze.