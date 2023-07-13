Illegal Mining: EFCC Arrests 13 Chinese In Kwara

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Thirteen (13) Chinese nationals have been arrested by the Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday over illegal mining and non-payment of royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

The suspects, a female and 12 males, were arrested at the Government Reserved Area, G.R.A Ilorin following credible intelligence about their activities.

The suspects are Guo Ya Wang (36), Lizli Hui (42), Guo Jian Rong (36), Lizh Shen Xianian (37), Lishow Wu (26), Guo Pan (38), Lia Meiyu (53), Guo Kai Quan (36) Lin Pan (50).

Others are Ma Jan (38), Wendy Wei Suqin (31), Li Zhinguo Wei (29), and Xie Zhinguo (53).

Prior to their arrest, discrete investigations on the activities of illegal mining operators in Kwara State revealed that the operators have different illegal mining sites in almost all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

However, upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to be workers of a Chinese Company known as W. Mining Global Service Limited situated at Olayinka in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to EFCC, the company was using the illegally mined granite to produce marble for sale locally in Nigeria.

Further findings also revealed that some of the suspects working in the said company were without work permit, but only entered Nigeria with visitor’s visa.

The Commission said their offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983.

It further detailed that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigations.

Recall that, the Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol had on Thursday, July 6, 2023 during a one-day media training for journalists in Kwara State lamented the activities of illegal mining operators, describing it as grave threat to local and national economy.

According to EFCC within the last 8 months, no fewer than 80 illegal operators had been arrested by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC and 24 truckloads of assorted minerals impounded.

On September 10, 2022 the same Zonal Command arrested a Chinese, Dang Deng, managing director of Sinuo Xinyang Nigeria Ltd, for being in possession of 25 tons of assorted crude minerals.

He was later convicted on October 19, 2022 before Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin.

The EFCC had warned that it would be unrelenting in the fight against corruption just as it is leaving no stone unturned in breaking the rings of the illegal mining operators across the country.