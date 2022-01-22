I’m Now A Statesman, Can’t Go Back To PDP, Obasanjo Tells Ayu, Others

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said nothing will make him to return to partisan politics again.

The former president, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, said this on Saturday when the National Chairman of PDP, Dr Iyochia Ayu and members of the party’s National Working Committee visited him in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Other prominent party leaders in the delegation include the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Peter Obi; former governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River).

The Deputy National Chairman of PDP (South), Taofeek Arapaja, and other party officials were also part of the PDP leaders on the visit .

While addressing them, the octogenarian former president said he was open to members of every political party for advice now.

Obasanjo said, “I’m no longer in partisan politics and there is nothing that can bring me back. Anybody who wants my advice, I will always be there in the best interest of Nigeria.

“ I became president on the platform of PDP, PDP will continue to be part of my life. Since the day I tore my PDP card, that was the day I ceased to be a member of PDP. That day I vowed not to be a member of any political party.

“I will continue to be a statesman.”

Obasanjo told Ayu that he has the problems of PDP and Nigeria on his shoulders, and prayed God to give him the wisdom to carry it.

But Ayu told Obasanjo that the party would always need his advice and would not leave him alone.

“if you leave PDP, the blood of PDP will never leave you,” he said.

Recalled that Obasnajo became military Head of State in 1976 when Gen.Murtala.Mohammed was assassinated. He relinquished power to late President Shehu Shagari in 1979.

He was elected as a civilian President in 1999 and he spent two terms of eight years in the saddles.

He tore his PDP membership card publicly in February 2015 during the height of disagreement between him and former President Goodluck Jonathan.