Lagos Hawker Gets Scholarship From Obi Cubana, N100,000 Monthly Stipend

Nigeria Businessman and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has offered a letter of scholarship to Jeremiah Ekumah, with an additional N100,000 monthly salary from a family based in Canada, Mr & Mrs Afuah.

Recall that Ekumah, a Lagos hawker, was seen in a viral video giving money to people who were being transported to prison in a Nigerian correction van around the Ajah area of Lagos.

The businessman had during an interview last Saturday, with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, well known as Daddy Freeze, disclosed his intention to sponsor the hawker to tertiary education in any institution of his choice.

Following his promise, Obi Cubana on Saturday (today) shared pictures of the young man who received his letter of scholarship from the Cubana Group.

The post reads, “He has collected his letter of scholarship from Cubana Group. Thank God for His uncommon Grace. Mr & Mrs Afuah who are based in Canada, we ran into ourselves last night at Cubana Lagos, and he introduced himself and said he wanted to reach out to Jerry.

“We all met this afternoon here in lagos. He has promised Jerry and started paying immediately a salary of 100k monthly from today till he is done with school.

“God has really remembered Jerry. Do Good, be nice, be generous, God will definitely remember you some day.”