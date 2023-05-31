Immigration Stakeholders Call On Tinubu To Confirm New Comptroller General

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Concerned Nigeria Immigration Stakeholders have commended the appointment of Mrs. Wura-Ola Caroline Adepoju as the new Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The group however called on President Bola Tinubu to confirm the appointment of the new NIS boss.

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Akinwale Dennis, Adepoju’s appointment was described as historic because she is the first Yoruba-female Acting Comptroller General for the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Her appointment was approved by the Civil Defence, Correction, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) on Monday 26th of May, 2023.

“A letter signed by Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, the Board secretary, conveyed the approval of the Board to Mrs. Adepoju to take charge of the service from the 30th of May, 2023 as the most senior Deputy Comptroller General.

“We consider her appointment as historic because it is the first time an officer from the South West would be appointed to the position of the CG since the establishment of NIS in 1963.

“As immigration stakeholders, we are elated by the appointment and see it as a huge encouragement to female officers that they can reach the highest level of authority if they serve with integrity, excellence, and patriotism.

“We can confirm that the appointment of Mrs. Adepoju has been well received by men of the service at the NIS headquarters and across state commands and immigration formations in the country.

“We, however, appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to confirm Mrs. Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller General,” the statement said.