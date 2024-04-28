Imo Triumphs in South East Basketball Championship

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The South East Basketball Championship concluded in Umuahia, Abia State, with Imo State emerging victorious after a series of matches throughout the region.

Following the tournament’s climax, Coach Victor Ogugua of the winning Imo team emphasized the importance of young athletes balancing education with sports for a successful future. He highlighted their commitment to fostering well-rounded basketball careers for their players.

“We started this championship. We’ve been going round the entire states in the South East. We started in Enugu, came to Imo and Anambra and we are now in Abia. We rounded off the tournament in Abia. By the grace of God I have my team toping the table,” Coach Ogugua stated.

He further shared that the team will analyze their performance and prepare for upcoming challenges.

Meanwhile, Abia Stars Basketball Head Coach, Oriakhi Osagbovo, expressed gratitude to Governor Alex Otti, the Sports Commissioner, and the Abia State Sports Director, Mr. Obioma George, for their unwavering support in promoting basketball within the state. Coach Osagbovo outlined their mission of building a formidable team for Abia.

“We are trying to raise a team for the state. That’s what we’ve been doing and bringing them up in participating in this competition has been one of our targets ever since the Governor supported us with a proper equipment that is of international standard.

“We are bringing up both the junior and senior teams hoping that they would compete in more events and bring glory to Abia state,” he said.

Coach Osagbovo expressed confidence that with additional training camps and preparation, Abia will excel in upcoming competitions. He reassured fans that a single-point loss wouldn’t dampen their spirits.