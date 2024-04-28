Abia Lawmakers Visit State Polytechnic, Promise To Support Education

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Members of the Abia State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, conducted an oversight visit to Abia State Polytechnic on Friday.

The purpose of the visit, coordinated by the House Committee on Education led by Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu, was to assess the institution’s environment and facilities. This included inspection of a dilapidated pedestrian bridge which caused the recent tragic death of a student struck by a truck while crossing the nearby major road.

Guided by the Rector of the institution, Dr. Christopher Kalu and his team, the committee toured various departments, lecture halls, and other facilities. The aim of the assessment, according to the speaker, was to identify areas where the state House of Assembly can intervene and contribute to restoring the polytechnic’s former prestige.

Following the visit, Rt. Hon. Emeruwa emphasized the committee’s commitment to its legislative mandate, which includes supporting Governor Alex Otti’s administration in revitalizing the Abia State education system.

“I charge the House Committee on Education to remain steadfast to its mandate from the State Assembly, supporting the Dr. Alex Chioma Otti administration’s efforts to revitalize Abia State’s education system,” the Speaker said.