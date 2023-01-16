INEC Confirms Attack On Commission’s Office In Enugu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A yet-to-be-identified group has allegedly attacked the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission located in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that a police operative was killed during the encounter, which occurred Sunday night. However, the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to respond to an enquiry sent to him on the incident.

The confirmation was contained in a statement by INEC’s national commissioner and chairman, the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye.

Okoye added that the attackers were repelled by police and army personnel from the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

The statement read, “The security gatehouse was razed. Fortunately, the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response from the police and army personnel from 82 Division.

“The state commissioner of police and the REC were personally at the scene immediately they received information about the attack.

“Of the two policemen deployed to protect the facility, one of them lost his life while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

“The commission prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased policeman and the speedy recovery of the injured.”