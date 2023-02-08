INEC Staff, Woman Arrested For Selling PVCs In Enugu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Chinwendu Nnamani, aged 41, who was captured in a viral social media video clip selling permanent voters’ cards at N1, 000 each has been arrested in Enugu.

Advertisement

She was arrested at Emene, Enugu, by police detectives serving in the State CID of the state police command on 31/01/2023, the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said on Wednesday

Aside Chinwendu, one Nkiruka Patience Obinna, aged 38, identified as a staff member of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was also arrested.

Nkiruka was alleged to have supplied the PVCs to the first suspect for distribution to the actual owners.

According to Ndukwe, “Investigation has been concluded, and the case charged to court in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Advertisement

“The suspects were arraigned accordingly. They were granted bail and the case adjourned to 15/02/2023 for further hearing.”