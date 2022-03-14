INEC To Discard 20 Commissioners Ahead Of 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will discharge no fewer than 20 resident electoral commissioners before the 2023 general elections.

INEC’s REC in Niger State, Prof Sam Egwu, disclosed this while addressing journalists after the commission’s stakeholders meeting on Monday in Minna, the state capital.

Those commissioners to be discarded are those whose tenures will end in June and August.

“By the end of June, about 20 Resident Electoral Commissioners will leave and that will include those who have served their second term and therefore, would not be eligible for reappointment. And in August, another set will also leave,” said Egwu who is also among the commissioners who would be leaving.

He further urged political parties to cooperate with INEC to ensure smooth implementation of the electoral process in the state.

On why voter apathy persists during elections, Egwu said electorates are often dispirited by the non-performance of political office holders and appointees who are fond of disengaging themselves from voters after getting into office.

“This usually makes it impossible for those that voted them into office to reach them again. Next time when you ask them to come out and vote, they feel reluctant,” he said.