Ondo 2024: Olorunfemi, Ayeni Emerge LP, NNPP Guber Candidates

Dr Ayodele Festus Olorunfemi has emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the November 16 Ondo State Governorship Election.

Olorunfemi was returned unopposed during the LP primary election held at the party’s secretariat in Akure on Friday.

Mr Olusola Ayodele, Chairman of the LP Primary Committee from the national secretariat, Abuja, declared Olorunfemi as the candidate, having fulfilled the requirements and guidelines of the party.

Ayodele said out of three aspirants that showed interest, only Olorunfemi obtained the nomination form of N25 million, while the two other aspirants did not pay to obtain the form.

“We have no other option than to pronounce the only aspirant, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, who fulfilled the conditions in line with the guidelines, as elected and returned unopposed.

“The disqualified aspirants, Otunba Yemi Farimoyo and Prince Ojajuni Eniola, however, still have the option to send their grievances, if any, to the appeal committee.

“So, I hereby congratulate you all for a successful primary and wish you all journey mercies to your destination,” Ayodele said.

In an acceptance speech, the LP candidate, Dr Olorunfemi, said he would embark on welfarist programmes if elected as the governor of Ondo State.

According to him, the Labour Party, being a socialist-oriented political party, will focus on governance that reflects people because “we are people-centred.”

“Therefore, we are going to be working assiduously on a four-point agenda of health, education, employment creation and massive infrastructural development, using local resources, particularly direct labour system.

“We will ensure prudent utilisation of funds and ensure even distribution of resources, especially among the poorest of the poor, while making sure that the middle class is appropriately populated,” Olorunfemi said.

Meanwhile, Mr Oluwatosin Ayeni emerged as the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo.

Alhaji Yusuf Galambi, the Chairman of the 2024 NNPP Governorship Primary Election Committee in Ondo State, said a total of 113 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

Galambi added that Ayeni polled 100 votes, to defeat his rival , Prof. Ibrahim Ajaguuna, who scored 12 votes, saying there was one void vote.

He explained that the primary election was free, fair and credible, as witnessed by representatives of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the party’s aspirants, as well as all delegates.

“I, Yusuf Galambi, declare Oluwatosin Israel Ayeni as winner of the primary election, having scored the higher number of votes cast. The election was peaceful.

“Nobody is a winner and nobody is a loser. We all know that NNPC is a promising party that maintains its integrity.

“I want all members to be together, and get prepared for the main election in November,” he said.

Reacting, Ayeni commended the efforts put in place by the committee in conducting a free and peaceful election.

He said the victory recorded was dedicated to all members of the party.

The party’s candidate enjoined the party members to be steadfast in ensuring the party’s victory in November.

He promised to carry his co-contestant and others along, in the preparation for the gubernatorial election.

According to him, NNPP is the only alternative to good governance in the state.