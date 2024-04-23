‘No Cause For Alarm’ – Labour Party Speaks On INEC Publication Of List Of Edo Guber Candidates

The Labour Party Edo State Chapter has called for calm over what it called technical glitches that affected its submission of names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Edo State Election.

INEC has announced it would conduct the state governorship election later this year, and on Monday published a list of candidates which it said were the final list for the election.

But the name of the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party was incorrectly listed according to the party, which explained that it was an error while uploading the governorship and the deputy candidates from the party’s end.

A statement from the chairman of the Labour Party, Edo State Chapter, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi said, “While our gubernatorial candidate, Olumide Akpata’s name is correctly listed, the deputy governorship candidate is listed as Oluyinka Faith Alufohai rather than our validly nominated running mate, Alhaji Asamah Yusuf Kadiri, SAN.”

It assured party members and supporters that “this is simply a technical error. Our team followed all necessary procedures and submitted Alhaji Kadiri’s name and credentials as the deputy governorship candidate, well within INEC’s stipulated window.

“Unfortunately, a technical glitch occurred at the end of the National Headquarters of our party during the submission process, resulting in the incorrect name appearing on the final list.

“We are currently actively engaged with INEC officials to rectify this issue immediately and our team has provided all requisite documentation demonstrating Alhaji Kadiri’s valid nomination.

“We have been following-up with INEC diligently, to ensure it updates its candidate list with the accurate information.

“We recognise the anxiety this error may cause, but urge our supporters to remain calm and steadfast in their commitment to our party’s vision.

“Your unwavering support and activism have been invaluable thus far, and we need you to continue spreading awareness of our platform and championing the positive change we represent.”

The party stressed that it is determined to contest the forthcoming September 21, 2024, Edo State Governorship elections fairly and transparently.

“We should not allow this minor administrative hurdle to dampen our confidence or impede our momentum.

“Together, we shall overcome any obstacle, minor or major, as we continue our march towards restoring Edo State to its pride of place nationally.”