INEC To Prosecute 781 Electoral Offenders

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed that a total of 781 electoral offenders will be prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the 2023 elections that were held across the country.

Advertisement

A total of 489 major electoral infractions were recorded across the nation, the police disclosed during a conference led by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, in Abuja.

The IGP while meeting with top senior officers on Monday tasked all Commissioners of Police to submit

case files at their disposal to the Electoral Offences Desk Office of the IGP.

The central data, according to the police, will help INEC Legal Department to better coordinate the processes.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, charged the Strategic Police Managers to readjust strategies and operations towards ensuring a stable post-election security order and refocus policing attention on routine law enforcement duties.

“He similarly, and firmly, admonished all political actors and their supporters to submit to democratic norms, peaceful means, and legal procedures in advancing their interests as the Police and other security agencies shall not tolerate the resort to incitement or any act designed to threaten our national security,” Baba said.

Advertisement

International observers had described the 2023 elections as below the expectations of Nigerians after numerous reports revealed the spate of violence, voter suppression and intimation during the voting exercise.