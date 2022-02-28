Insecurity: Gov Ugwuanyi Summons Tricycle, Tipper, Motorcyle Operators For Meeting

A meeting between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the leaderships of the Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU), Tipper Union and the Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government Area branches of Motorcycle Transport Union has been fixed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to proffer solutions to insecurity in some parts of the state.

THE WHISTLER reported that shooting, killings and abduction of residents, including journalists, marred last Wednesday’s council polls in the state.

At least five persons, including an official of the Civil Defence Corps, died during the exercise.

The attackers however met their waterloo at Akpugo, Nkanu West LGA when they were confronted by men of the Nigerian Army. At least three of them were allegedly killed in the shootout.

Our correspondent gathered that a day after the incident, security operatives nabbed some persons suspected to have participated in the killings. They were captured while conveying the corpses of those suspected to have been killed the previous day in a tipper to a bush for burial.

Against this backdrop, Gov Ugwuanyi summoned a security meeting where tricycles, Okada and tipper operations were banned in some areas, spanning across five local governments in the state.

The affected areas were reportedly prone to attacks by unknown gunmen, especially during Monday’s sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra to press the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It is alleged that their operations were being aided by Okada, tricycle and tipper operators.

A statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on information, Steve Oruruo, stated that, “All invitees to this meeting are expected to be seated by 2:45pm on Tuesday, the 1st of March, 2022, at the Government House, Enugu.”