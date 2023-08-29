INSECURITY: Miyetti-Allah Seeks Establishment Of Truth, Reconciliation Commission

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Miyetti-Allah Association has called for the setting up of a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission to begin the process of total reconciliation and national healing process in rural communities occasioned by insecurity.

The group made the appeal in a communique issued at the end of its Annual General Meeting and Delegates Conference in Abuja on Monday.

The communique was jointly signed by its National President, Abdullahi Bodejo; National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, and National Deputy President, Mansur Abdulkarim.

The group also called on security agencies to commence the process of detailed documentation of violence against pastoralists, including the collection of exhibits and relevant information to isolate the perpetrators of violence.

“Delegates condemn in totality all forms of violence and support the peace-loving people to embrace the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful and harmonious coexistence in our communities.

“Delegates totally condemn the continuous profiling of the Fulani race by some media organisations, particularly the social media and urge the press to investigate the veracity of such stories.

“Delegates frown at the continuous extra-judicial killing of Fulani pastoralists by security agencies and call on the National Human Rights Commission to investigate these atrocities and ensure justice is served,” it said.

The group applauded the appointment of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Ministers of Defence, while urging them to bring their wealth of experience in tackling insecurity in the country.

While pledging to support Federal Government policies and programs to address the challenges facing the livestock sector, the group appealed for inclusion in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

It therefore endorsed the establishment of Miyetti-Allah Vigilante nationwide to assist security agencies in curbing criminalities, such as cattle rustling, kidnapping, and rural banditry.